© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Where are all the classical cartoon characters, and can we still get a thrill from amusement parks: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 23, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:51 AM EDT
Orange television set with antenna
BrAt82 - stock.adobe.com
/
169179154
Television Set

12:00: Where are all the classical cartoon characters?

1:00: Can we still get a thrill from amusement parks?

Classic cartoon characters from early animation are some of our most iconic pop culture characters, but modern studios seem to be having a tough time figuring out what to do with those characters. Many classic animated shorts aren’t available online, and new media aren’t being released. Guest host Matt DeTurck focuses on Warner Brothers’ Looney Tunes, specifically, Coyote and Road Runner (there's a new book out), and we discuss the restoration of classic Fleischer ‘toons, including Betty Boop, Superman, and more.

Then in our second hour, Walt Disney once said that “Disneyland will never be completed as long as there is imagination left in the world.” If theme parks and amusement parks are ever-changing, how do those parks balance preserving history and fan-favorite attractions, with developing new, modern attractions? How do they find a balance between the classic and the new and exciting; preservation and progress? Guest host Matt DeTurck explores these questions and more with our guests.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.