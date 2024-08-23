Where are all the classical cartoon characters, and can we still get a thrill from amusement parks: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 23, 2024

BrAt82 - stock.adobe.com / 169179154 Television Set

12:00: Where are all the classical cartoon characters?

1:00: Can we still get a thrill from amusement parks?

Classic cartoon characters from early animation are some of our most iconic pop culture characters, but modern studios seem to be having a tough time figuring out what to do with those characters. Many classic animated shorts aren’t available online, and new media aren’t being released. Guest host Matt DeTurck focuses on Warner Brothers’ Looney Tunes, specifically, Coyote and Road Runner (there's a new book out), and we discuss the restoration of classic Fleischer ‘toons, including Betty Boop, Superman, and more.

Then in our second hour, Walt Disney once said that “Disneyland will never be completed as long as there is imagination left in the world.” If theme parks and amusement parks are ever-changing, how do those parks balance preserving history and fan-favorite attractions, with developing new, modern attractions? How do they find a balance between the classic and the new and exciting; preservation and progress? Guest host Matt DeTurck explores these questions and more with our guests.