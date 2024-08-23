United Way commits $7 million to help nonprofits that lost support

Local United Way officials are increasing promised bridge funding for nonprofits that saw their support reduced in recent grant awards.

An initial pledge of $2 million will be increased to $7 million, and spread over two years — enough to provide 75% funding for affected agencies next year, and 50% in the year after.

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes made the announcement Friday.

“What that allows for is more time, more planning for community solutions,” said Jaime Saunders, the organization’s president and CEO. “Because just as our name states, this is not for United Way to solve on its own. It is collective.”

Saunders has pushed the need for a broader community answer to the increasing demands on and by nonprofits, at a time when community giving is down nationwide.

When the local United Way announced its next round of multi-year grants this month it did not renew or significantly reduced awards to many key nonprofits from Foodlink to Center for Youth . United Way is working to be more flexible. It previously committed nearly all its assistance in multi-year grants. That limited its ability to respond in the moment, like when a rush of asylum seekers began arriving in Rochester last summer, Saunders said.

But 16 affected agencies signed onto a statement this week that put their collective impact at $5 million in lost funding, and pointed to potential program cuts serving upwards of 40,000 individuals or households.

“It is not well understood that the impacted programs do not work in isolation,” the statement read, “and in fact often act as the backbone of entire collaborative service sectors, so that this shift in funding substantially guts our ability to effectively serve vulnerable older adults, babies and children, and whole families facing hunger, disability, homelessness, violence, and social isolation.”

United Way plans to fund the $7 million in bridge funding from reserves, an existing loan balance and draw on a past award from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott .

“We listen,” Saunders said. “We are dedicated to this community. We share in the pain of this moment. We get it.”

That said, Saunders stressed there is more money coming, just in different ways than most are used to.

"Multi year grants continue to be a core of what we do," she said. "What we haven't seen or experienced is the balance of those one-year grants that are coming."

She added: "The full picture isn't understood, and we will continue to execute on the full strategy."

Monroe County Legislature Vice-President Mercedes Vazquez-Simmons joined Legislator Rachel Barnhart this week in calling for the county to allocate its remaining federal pandemic relief funds to help.

