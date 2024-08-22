Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants; and how to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 22, 2024
12:00: Special rebroadcast - Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants
1:00: Special rebroadcast - How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers
We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections."
In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants. They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow. Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:
- Joe Morrell, sales coordinator with the Swan Family of Restaurants, and co-creator of the Miscela Project
- Kathleen Pringle, executive career coach and founder of the Kathleen Pringle Group
- Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision
Then in our second hour, a new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families. Our guests:
- Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS
- Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine
- Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association
- Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan
This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.