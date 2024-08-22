© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants; and how to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 22, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 22, 2024 at 12:08 AM EDT
A stock image of a job application form.
A stock image of a job application form.

12:00: Special rebroadcast - Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants

1:00: Special rebroadcast - How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections."

In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants. They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow. Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Joe Morrell, sales coordinator with the Swan Family of Restaurants, and co-creator of the Miscela Project
  • Kathleen Pringle, executive career coach and founder of the Kathleen Pringle Group
  • Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision

Then in our second hour, a new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families. Our guests:

  • Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS
  • Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine
  • Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association
  • Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
