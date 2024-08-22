Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants; and how to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 22, 2024

Phasin Sudjai/rukxstockphoto / Adobe Stock A stock image of a job application form.

12:00: Special rebroadcast - Parsing what some employers say about Gen Z applicants

1:00: Special rebroadcast - How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections."

In a new survey, some employers report that they’ve had problems with Gen Z applicants. They say more than half can’t make eye contact. And nearly one in five shows up for a job interview with their parents in tow. Can that be true? We discuss it with our guests in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Joe Morrell, sales coordinator with the Swan Family of Restaurants, and co-creator of the Miscela Project

Kathleen Pringle, executive career coach and founder of the Kathleen Pringle Group

Alex Zapesochny, CEO of Clerio Vision

Then in our second hour, a new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families. Our guests:



Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS

Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine

Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association

Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.