WATCH: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore addresses the Democratic National Convention

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, an Army veteran of the Afghanistan war, took a jab at former President Donald Trump's medical deferment from the Vietnam War in his speech tonight.

"I joined the Army when I was 17. In fact, I was too young to sign the paperwork. I had to ask my mom sign the paperwork for me because I don't have bone spurs," he said.

Trump's Vietnam deferment was purportedly for bone spurs.

Moore, the first Black governor of Maryland, also spoke on his state's Key Bridge collapse earlier this summer that killed six people. The disaster requires a bridge reconstruction and meant the port of Baltimore was closed for some time.

He said though he spoke with President Joe Biden when the bridge collapsed, it was Vice President Kamala Harris that was one of the first calls in the morning to offer him support.

Moore, seen by some as a possible future presidential candidate, and some of the speakers following him tonight, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, are viewed as rising stars in the Democratic party.

Watch Moore's full remarks:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...