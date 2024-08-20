Why do we value coaches in elected office; and how to recognize online and phone scams: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Ron Alvey / Adobe Stock This stock image shows a football coach giving a play call to a player.

12:00: Why do we value coaches in elected office?

1:00: How to recognize online and phone scams

Both major political parties have been looking for more coaches who want to run for office. This week at the DNC, one of the most popular signs says “Kamala and the coach.” Basketball coaches Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have been courted to run for office. And Tim Walz often leads with his coaching experience. So why do we value coaches in office? What can we learn? Our guests discuss it with guest host Eric Logan. Our guests:



John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator, District 11

Tom Proietti, resident media scholar at St. John Fisher University

Then in our second hour, a text message instructs you to pay an overdue fee to the Thruway Authority. A phone call asks for your permission to send thousands of dollars worth of medical supplies. A self-proclaimed celebrity asks you to invest in their new business venture. These kinds of scams are proliferating. They often target older people. So how can we recognize a scam? What do we do if someone we love has been victimized? Our guests discuss these questions and more with guest host Eric Logan. Our guests:



Deputy Brendan Hurley, public information office for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Justin McCabe, scam prevention coordinator for Lifespan

Sally S.*, retired teacher and caregiver for a relative

*Note: We are not using Sally’s full name due to the sensitive nature of the subject matter.