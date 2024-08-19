The state of homelessness in Rochester; and a special rebroadcast on reactions to the mass shooting at Maplewood Park: coming up on "Connections," Monday, August 19, 2024

James Brown / WXXI News

12:00: The state of homelessness in Rochester

1:00: Special rebroadcast -- After the Maplewood mass shooting

Rochester continues to have a problem with homelessness. We discuss the scope of the problem, the cost of homelessness, different solutions, and what can be done. WXXI's Gino Fanelli guest hosts this hour. In studio:



Andy Carey, social worker with MC Collaborative

Janelle Duda-Banwar, Ph.D., MSW, founder and director of On the Ground Research

Patrick Hanna, manager of business planning and board member for REACH Advocacy

Rev. Tedd Pullano, associate pastor for community outreach at Third Presbyterian Church

Then in our second hour, how many young people are carrying guns in Rochester? We revisit a recent conversation that followed the mass shooting at Maplewood Park. Our guests discuss how to convince young people to give up their guns - and not to shoot when an argument arises. In studio:

