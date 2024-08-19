© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The state of homelessness in Rochester; and a special rebroadcast on reactions to the mass shooting at Maplewood Park: coming up on "Connections," Monday, August 19, 2024

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack
Published August 19, 2024 at 8:28 AM EDT
James Brown
/
WXXI News

12:00: The state of homelessness in Rochester

1:00: Special rebroadcast -- After the Maplewood mass shooting

Rochester continues to have a problem with homelessness. We discuss the scope of the problem, the cost of homelessness, different solutions, and what can be done. WXXI's Gino Fanelli guest hosts this hour. In studio:

  • Andy Carey, social worker with MC Collaborative
  • Janelle Duda-Banwar, Ph.D., MSW, founder and director of On the Ground Research
  • Patrick Hanna, manager of business planning and board member for REACH Advocacy
  • Rev. Tedd Pullano, associate pastor for community outreach at Third Presbyterian Church

Then in our second hour, how many young people are carrying guns in Rochester? We revisit a recent conversation that followed the mass shooting at Maplewood Park. Our guests discuss how to convince young people to give up their guns - and not to shoot when an argument arises. In studio:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization
  • Clayton Lyons, mediator for Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.


