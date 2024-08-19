The state of homelessness in Rochester; and a special rebroadcast on reactions to the mass shooting at Maplewood Park: coming up on "Connections," Monday, August 19, 2024
12:00: The state of homelessness in Rochester
1:00: Special rebroadcast -- After the Maplewood mass shooting
Rochester continues to have a problem with homelessness. We discuss the scope of the problem, the cost of homelessness, different solutions, and what can be done. WXXI's Gino Fanelli guest hosts this hour. In studio:
- Andy Carey, social worker with MC Collaborative
- Janelle Duda-Banwar, Ph.D., MSW, founder and director of On the Ground Research
- Patrick Hanna, manager of business planning and board member for REACH Advocacy
- Rev. Tedd Pullano, associate pastor for community outreach at Third Presbyterian Church
Then in our second hour, how many young people are carrying guns in Rochester? We revisit a recent conversation that followed the mass shooting at Maplewood Park. Our guests discuss how to convince young people to give up their guns - and not to shoot when an argument arises. In studio:
- Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization
- Clayton Lyons, mediator for Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization