© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How a local church is working to create peace and unity; and what's next for Rochester's animal shelter: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 15, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 15, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT
A smiling woman with short white hair wearing glasses, dangling earrings, a long necklace, and a black dress. She is standing in front of a table of candles.
Provided
Rev. Barb Adams

12:00: Discussing a local church's efforts to unite the community

1:00: What's next for Rochester's animal shelter?

A local church is focused on uniting the community during a time of division. The upcoming "Prayers for Peace and Unity" events at Unity Church of Greater Rochester "aim to be a light in the darkness of the political angst, the troubles in our city, and the multiple wars taking place around the world." We discuss those efforts with our guests:

  • Rev. Barb Adams, minister and spiritual leader at Unity Church of Greater Rochester
  • Thomas Warfield, member of the Unity Rochester Spiritual Center

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s animal shelter is at a pivotal moment as homeless pets face new challenges. WXXI's Jasmin Singer, Beth Adams, and Brian Sharp have spent the last couple months investigating the situation. We discuss their reporting, the state of the shelter, and what's next. In studio:

  • Jennifer Brown, founder and vice chairperson of Verona Street Animal Society
  • Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services at the City of Rochester
  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.