How a local church is working to create peace and unity; and what's next for Rochester's animal shelter: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 15, 2024

Provided Rev. Barb Adams

12:00: Discussing a local church's efforts to unite the community

1:00: What's next for Rochester's animal shelter?

A local church is focused on uniting the community during a time of division. The upcoming "Prayers for Peace and Unity" events at Unity Church of Greater Rochester "aim to be a light in the darkness of the political angst, the troubles in our city, and the multiple wars taking place around the world." We discuss those efforts with our guests:



Rev. Barb Adams, minister and spiritual leader at Unity Church of Greater Rochester

Thomas Warfield, member of the Unity Rochester Spiritual Center

Then in our second hour, Rochester’s animal shelter is at a pivotal moment as homeless pets face new challenges. WXXI's Jasmin Singer, Beth Adams, and Brian Sharp have spent the last couple months investigating the situation. We discuss their reporting, the state of the shelter, and what's next. In studio:

