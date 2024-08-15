© 2024 WXXI News
‘Cool Sweep’ in effect on Friday

WXXI News
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:21 PM EDT
Three year old A'Myla Owens jumps in the spray of a water sprinkler at Troup Street Park.
Noelle E. C. Evans
/
WXXI News
Three-year-old A'Myla Owens jumps in the spray of a water sprinkler at Troup Street Park earlier this summer.

With a high of 87 expected for Friday, the city of Rochester will conduct a Cool Sweep operation with R-Centers, pools, Durand Eastman Beach, some library branches, and spray parks and features available to residents.

Some locations will also have extended hours.

Residents can use these facilities during the following hours:  

R-Centers: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

  • Adams, 85 Adams St.
  • Carter, 500 Carter St.
  • Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.
  • Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.
  • David F. Gantt, 700 North St.
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.
  • Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
  • Edgerton, 41 Backus St. (closes at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Rochester Community Sports Complex (RCSC), 460 Oak St. (open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Spray Parks: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

  • Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
  • Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
  • David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
  • Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
  • Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
  • Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.
  • Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

Spray Features: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (closes at 8 p.m.)
  • Fourth and Peck Playground, Fourth and Peck streets
  • Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)

Swimming opportunities

  • Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887. The hotline is updated each morning.
  • Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., noon to 8:30 p.m.
  • Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., noon to 7 p.m.
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., noon to 7 p.m.

City Branch Libraries: For location hours, go to https://roccitylibrary.org/location/.

  • Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214
  • Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300
  • Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216
  • Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206
  • Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210
  • Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218
  • Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave. (temporary location), (585) 428-8220
  • Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202
  • Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212
  • Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208
  • Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Road, (585) 428-8204

 
