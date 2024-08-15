‘Cool Sweep’ in effect on Friday
With a high of 87 expected for Friday, the city of Rochester will conduct a Cool Sweep operation with R-Centers, pools, Durand Eastman Beach, some library branches, and spray parks and features available to residents.
Some locations will also have extended hours.
Residents can use these facilities during the following hours:
R-Centers: 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
- Adams, 85 Adams St.
- Carter, 500 Carter St.
- Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.
- Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.
- David F. Gantt, 700 North St.
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.
- Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
- Edgerton, 41 Backus St. (closes at 5:30 p.m.)
- Rochester Community Sports Complex (RCSC), 460 Oak St. (open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Spray Parks: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
- Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
- David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
- Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
- Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.
- Hope R-Center, 524 Campbell St.
- Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
Spray Features: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. at the play area (closes at 8 p.m.)
- Fourth and Peck Playground, Fourth and Peck streets
- Troup Street Park, Troup Street and Van Auker Street (between Reynolds Street and Ford Street)
Swimming opportunities
- Durand Eastman Beach, 1342 Lakeshore Blvd., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For daily water conditions and to ensure the beach is open for swimming, call the Monroe County Beach Information Line at (585) 753-5887. The hotline is updated each morning.
- Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave., noon to 8:30 p.m.
- Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St., noon to 7 p.m.
- Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool, 485 N. Clinton Ave., noon to 7 p.m.
City Branch Libraries: For location hours, go to https://roccitylibrary.org/location/.
- Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd., (585) 428-8214
- Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave., (585) 428-7300
- Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave., (585) 428-8216
- Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave., (585) 428-8206
- Lincoln Branch, 851 Joseph Ave., (585) 428-8210
- Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave., (585) 428-8218
- Maplewood Community Library, 414 Lexington Ave. (temporary location), (585) 428-8220
- Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave., (585) 428-8202
- Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way, (585) 428-8212
- Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave., (585) 428-8208
- Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Road, (585) 428-8204