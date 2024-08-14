© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How Rochesterians are helping Ecuadorian Indigenous people protect their land; and journalist Ben Goldfarb on how roadways affect the environment: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, August 14, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
A woman with long black hair, wearing dangling earrings, wide-brimmed maroon hat, a plaid sweater, and a teal t-shirt
Provided
Elizabeth Durazno

12:00: How Rochesterians are helping Indigenous people in Ecuador protect their land and their culture

1:00: Journalist Ben Goldfarb on his book, "Crossings," and how roadways affect the environment

Indigenous people in Ecuador say foreign mining practices are harming their land and culture. We talk with a leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of Rio Blanco and members of a local church who have been supporting them about what they want the world to know. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Durazno, leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of the community of Rio Blanco in the Ecuadorian Andes
  • Pastor Jen Lessard, pastor at York Baptist Church and special assistant to Ecuador for American Baptist International Ministries
  • Rochelle Smith, member at York Baptist Church
  • Elisa DeJesus, director of language services at Ibero-American Action League, Inc.

Then in our second hour, environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb discusses his book, “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet.” It explores how roadways and human infrastructure affects plants, animals, and ecosystems. Goldfarb will be in Buffalo for an event with the Western New York Land Conservancy later this month, but first, he joins us on “Connections.” Our guests:

  • Ben Goldfarb, author of “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet”
  • Marissa Riggi, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.