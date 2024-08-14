How Rochesterians are helping Ecuadorian Indigenous people protect their land; and journalist Ben Goldfarb on how roadways affect the environment: coming up on "Connections," Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Provided Elizabeth Durazno

12:00: How Rochesterians are helping Indigenous people in Ecuador protect their land and their culture

1:00: Journalist Ben Goldfarb on his book, "Crossings," and how roadways affect the environment

Indigenous people in Ecuador say foreign mining practices are harming their land and culture. We talk with a leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of Rio Blanco and members of a local church who have been supporting them about what they want the world to know. Our guests:



Elizabeth Durazno, leader of the Sinchi Warmi women of the community of Rio Blanco in the Ecuadorian Andes

Pastor Jen Lessard, pastor at York Baptist Church and special assistant to Ecuador for American Baptist International Ministries

Rochelle Smith, member at York Baptist Church

Elisa DeJesus, director of language services at Ibero-American Action League, Inc.

Then in our second hour, environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb discusses his book, “Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet.” It explores how roadways and human infrastructure affects plants, animals, and ecosystems. Goldfarb will be in Buffalo for an event with the Western New York Land Conservancy later this month, but first, he joins us on “Connections.” Our guests:

