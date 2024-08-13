Lesli Myers-Small, new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board; and why Latinos are still underrepresented in Hollywood: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 13, 2024
12:00: Lesli Myers-Small, new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
1:00: Why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood?
We sit down with the new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB). Lesli Myers-Small was selected for the position in June. The former RCSD superintendent joins us, along with deputy executive director Ben Wittwer, to discuss the state of the PAB and their vision for the board's future. Our guests:
- Lesli Myers-Small, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Ben Wittwer, deputy executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
- Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
Then in our second hour, the 1997 movie "Selena" helped launch Jennifer Lopez's career, while telling the tragic story of an iconic young singer. In the generation since, why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood? A local event explores that question while bringing the film back to the big screen. Our guests:
- Jason Barber, creative director of Presente! Latin Film Series, and site manager of the International Plaza
- Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, visual artist, and clerical assistant at the New Your State Unified Court System