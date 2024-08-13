© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Lesli Myers-Small, new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board; and why Latinos are still underrepresented in Hollywood: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 13, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:27 AM EDT
A photo of a woman with black braids who is wearing a black top, and a man with short brown hair and a brown mustache and beard who is wearing a suit and yellow tie
Provided
12:00: Lesli Myers-Small, new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

1:00: Why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood?

We sit down with the new executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB). Lesli Myers-Small was selected for the position in June. The former RCSD superintendent joins us, along with deputy executive director Ben Wittwer, to discuss the state of the PAB and their vision for the board's future. Our guests:

  • Lesli Myers-Small, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Ben Wittwer, deputy executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, the 1997 movie "Selena" helped launch Jennifer Lopez's career, while telling the tragic story of an iconic young singer. In the generation since, why are Latinos still underrepresented in Hollywood? A local event explores that question while bringing the film back to the big screen. Our guests:

  • Jason Barber, creative director of Presente! Latin Film Series, and site manager of the International Plaza
  • Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, visual artist, and clerical assistant at the New Your State Unified Court System
