Connections

The role of peer advocacy in the mental health system for families of color; and Asbury's new senior minister: coming up on "Connections," Monday, August 12, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:02 AM EDT
A doctor smiles as he uses a stethoscope to examine a smiling baby

12:00: How can peer advocacy help improve the mental health system for families of color?

1:00: Rev. Dr. Michelle Bogue-Trost, new senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church

Can peer advocacy help make the mental health system more inclusive and accessible to families of color? The leaders of a new project say their model has the power to produce change. Three local entities – Coordinated Care Services, Inc., Partners in Community Development, and Rochester Regional Health – have partnered to train family peer advocates. Advocates are encouraged to use their own experiences navigating the health care system as they help families of children with different social, emotional, and mental health needs do the same. This hour, our guests explain the project, how it works, and the impact they expect it to have. In studio:

  • Tamara Wall, mother of two, and recent graduate of peer advocate training program and the Greater Rochester Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI)
  • LeKeyah N. Wilson, M.D., pediatrician and medical director of community pediatrics and wellness at Rochester Regional Health
  • Sara I. Taylor, mother, and founder of the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) PEEEEEEK Parent Mental Health Project
  • John Pavlack, consultant/trainer for Coordinated Care Services, Inc.

Then in our second hour, one of the most progressive churches in Rochester has a new leader. Rev. Dr. Michelle Bogue-Trost is the new senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church. We talk with her about her background and her vision for the future of the church and its role in the community. In studio:

  • Rev. Dr. Michelle Bogue-Trost, senior minister at Asbury First United Methodist Church
