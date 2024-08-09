What makes neighborhoods special; and analyzing presidential polling: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 9, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News The north section of the Inner Loop looking south from the Marketview Heights neighborhood.

12:00: What makes your neighborhood special?

1:00: Analyzing presidential polling

What makes your neighborhood different from others? In Rochester, a set of local business associations and neighborhood groups have teamed up to celebrate what makes their parts of the city special. We talk to members of the Business Association for the South East about their efforts. In studio:



Chris Fanning, president of the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association, and deputy director at Writers & Books

Marina Nothnagle, president of the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association, and owner/ operator Nine Spot Brewing

Elyssa Rossi, small business liaison for the South East Quadrant

Makenzie Wilson, secretary of the South Clinton Merchants Association, and leasing agent at Wedge 23 LLC

Then in our second hour, the presidential polls seem to be changing quickly since Democrats changed the ticket. How much volatility should we expect between now and November? What kind of polling bump is expected from conventions? Which polls matter more? We discuss it all with Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen. Our guest: