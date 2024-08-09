© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

What makes neighborhoods special; and analyzing presidential polling: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 9, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:01 AM EDT
The north section of the Inner Loop looking south from the Marketview Heights neighborhood.
12:00: What makes your neighborhood special?

1:00: Analyzing presidential polling

What makes your neighborhood different from others? In Rochester, a set of local business associations and neighborhood groups have teamed up to celebrate what makes their parts of the city special. We talk to members of the Business Association for the South East about their efforts. In studio:

  • Chris Fanning, president of the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association, and deputy director at Writers & Books
  • Marina Nothnagle, president of the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association, and owner/ operator Nine Spot Brewing
  • Elyssa Rossi, small business liaison for the South East Quadrant
  • Makenzie Wilson, secretary of the South Clinton Merchants Association, and leasing agent at Wedge 23 LLC

Then in our second hour, the presidential polls seem to be changing quickly since Democrats changed the ticket. How much volatility should we expect between now and November? What kind of polling bump is expected from conventions? Which polls matter more? We discuss it all with Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen. Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.