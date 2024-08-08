Discussing ethical real estate investment; and how to improve quality of life for people living with ALS: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 8, 2024

James Brown / WXXI News

12:00: What does ethical real estate investment look like?

1:00: How to improve quality of life for people living with ALS and their caregivers

A local entrepreneur says his housing model could help mitigate the region’s housing crisis. We talk with Hart Homes owner Ben Hart about his work and his vision for what he refers to as "ethical real estate investment." Our guests:



Ben Hart, owner of Hart Homes LLC

Steven Brookstein, adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at RIT, and Ben Hart’s innovation coach at RIT’s Simone Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Then in our second hour, a new report outlines how amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can be made a livable disease within a decade. We talk to experts, caregivers, and people living with ALS about improving quality of life for patients and families. Our guests:

Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS

Charles Thornton, M.D., Saunders Family Distinguished Professor in Neuromuscular Research, and professor in the Departments of Neurology and Neuroscience at UR Medicine

Rabecca Coulter, LMSW, managing director of care services at the ALS Association

Cathy Powers, caregiver for her late husband, Bryan

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.