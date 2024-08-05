© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

St. Peter's Arts Academy in Geneva; and CITY Magazine's August issue: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 6, 2024

WXXI News | By Kelly Walker,
Leah Stacy
Published August 5, 2024 at 11:37 PM EDT

12:00: The past, present, and future of St. Peter's Arts Academy in Geneva

1:00: Discussing CITY Magazine’s August 2024 issue

Our first hour's discussion is being lead by guest host Kelly Walker. Additional details are forthcoming.

Then in our second hour, it's not a “best 10” or a “top 10” list, but rather, a chance to spotlight local people giving back to the community in myriad ways—CITY's "Rochester 10" issue hit stands last week, and the crew is here to talk about all the design, storytelling and photography that goes into this issue. Editor-in-chief Leah Stacy guest hosts this discussion. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Rafael Rodriguez, freelance photographer
  • Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News, and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Tony Brown, owner and music booker/promoter for Live!
Connections
Kelly Walker
See stories by Kelly Walker
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
See stories by Leah Stacy

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.