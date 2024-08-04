Musicians who moved to Rochester, not necessarily to “make it;" and understanding Tourette syndrome: coming up on "Connections," August 5, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Downtown Rochester skyline view.

12:00: Musicians who moved to Rochester, not necessarily to “make it”

1:00: Special rebroadcast – Understanding Tourette syndrome and how to eliminate the stigma

Rochester boasts a spirited, greatly varied and thriving music scene. But what about musicians who move here for reasons other than finding their big break? Creative work has become harder to sustain as a full-time gig, thanks in part to the lingering effects of COVID and the streaming economy. A community like Rochester, with its comparatively low cost of living and access to surrounding green regions, could be a place to put down safe roots while maintaining a creative focus. This hour, CITY Magazine arts writer Patrick Hosken talks to several artistic transplants who moved here from much larger musical markets about why they’ve stayed. Our guests:



Kate Rogers, singer/bassist of Bad Bloom

DM (David) Stith, singer-songwriter, composer and designer

Jack Washburn, guitarist of Remember Sports

Local author Kyle Semmel is no stranger to publishing work, but a recent piece for Huffington Post took him out of his comfort zone. Semmel says throughout his childhood and adulthood, he has worked to hide vocal and motor tics characteristic of Tourette syndrome (TS). As a kid, he wasn’t familiar with the condition, and neither was his family. It wasn’t until adulthood—when a severe bout of tics led him to rear-end a car—that he received an official diagnosis. According to the CDC, about 1 million Americans have Tourette syndrome or another tic disorder. Semmel says he doesn’t want other people to experience the shame and humiliation he has felt as he has tried to suppress tics throughout his life. His goal is to help normalize TS by talking and writing about it. In this special rebroadcast, our guests share their stories as we discuss what TS is and how to eliminate the stigma. In studio:

