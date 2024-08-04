© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Musicians who moved to Rochester, not necessarily to “make it;" and understanding Tourette syndrome: coming up on "Connections," August 5, 2024

WXXI News | By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackEvan Dawson
Published August 4, 2024 at 10:54 PM EDT
A skyline view of Rochester
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline view.

12:00: Musicians who moved to Rochester, not necessarily to “make it”

1:00: Special rebroadcast – Understanding Tourette syndrome and how to eliminate the stigma

Rochester boasts a spirited, greatly varied and thriving music scene. But what about musicians who move here for reasons other than finding their big break? Creative work has become harder to sustain as a full-time gig, thanks in part to the lingering effects of COVID and the streaming economy. A community like Rochester, with its comparatively low cost of living and access to surrounding green regions, could be a place to put down safe roots while maintaining a creative focus. This hour, CITY Magazine arts writer Patrick Hosken talks to several artistic transplants who moved here from much larger musical markets about why they’ve stayed. Our guests:

  • Kate Rogers, singer/bassist of Bad Bloom
  • DM (David) Stith, singer-songwriter, composer and designer
  • Jack Washburn, guitarist of Remember Sports

Local author Kyle Semmel is no stranger to publishing work, but a recent piece for Huffington Post took him out of his comfort zone. Semmel says throughout his childhood and adulthood, he has worked to hide vocal and motor tics characteristic of Tourette syndrome (TS). As a kid, he wasn’t familiar with the condition, and neither was his family. It wasn’t until adulthood—when a severe bout of tics led him to rear-end a car—that he received an official diagnosis. According to the CDC, about 1 million Americans have Tourette syndrome or another tic disorder. Semmel says he doesn’t want other people to experience the shame and humiliation he has felt as he has tried to suppress tics throughout his life. His goal is to help normalize TS by talking and writing about it. In this special rebroadcast, our guests share their stories as we discuss what TS is and how to eliminate the stigma. In studio:

  • Kyle Semmel, local author and translator, and Tourette syndrome patient
  • Peter Morrison, D.O., assistant professor in the Department of Neurology, Movement Disorders, at UR Medicine; and Tourette Syndrome patient
Connections
Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is a freelance writer for CITY. Feedback on this article can be directed to dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
