Examining "Twisters;" and CatVideoFest and rise of the cat people: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 2, 2024

Max Schulte/WXXI News

12:00: Examining "Twisters" (the movies and the real deal)

1:00: CatVideoFest and rise of the cat people

In 1996, the blockbuster movie "Twister" took the nation by storm. The legacy sequel, "Twisters," dropped this summer and similarly delighted film fans. Thrilling action! Intense depiction of very bad weather! Flying cows! But how scientifically accurate are these movies? Guest host Scott Pukos leads a discussion with meteorologists and film fans about the accuracy of "Twister" and the increase of extreme weather across the country. Our guests:



Josh Nichols, meteorologist for WXXI News and 7 News Buffalo

Jackie McGriff, film fan and former meteorologist turned filmmaker

Adam Lubitow, programmer and projectionist for the Little Theatre and the Anomaly Film Festival

Then in our second hour, CATS. That's it. That's the topic. Go on any social media platform, and you're sure to find an influx of cat videos: mischievous, adorable, and downright funny. CatVideoFest, established in 2019, compiles the best of the best—from viral cat videos to short films and more. It screens this weekend at the Little Theatre. Join guest host Scott Pukos as he talks with the director of CatVideoFest and local cat adoption experts. Our guests: