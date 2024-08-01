How to help the community heal from the Maplewood mass shooting; and what makes neighborhoods special: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 1, 2024

untrappedministries.org Justin Morris

12:00: After the Maplewood mass shooting

1:00: What makes your neighborhood special?

The Rochester community is still reeling from a mass shooting over the weekend at Maplewood Park. Police are working to identify one or more suspects who they say fired shots at a party in the park. Two women have died and five other people are injured. Where do we go from here? We talk to anti-gun violence activist Justin Morris about how to help the community heal. In studio:



Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization

Then in our second hour, what makes your neighborhood different from others? In Rochester, a set of local business associations and neighborhood groups have teamed up to celebrate what makes their parts of the city special. We talk to members of the Business Association for the South East about their efforts and an upcoming event. In studio: