© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How to help the community heal from the Maplewood mass shooting; and what makes neighborhoods special: coming up on "Connections," Thursday, August 1, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 1, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT
A man wearing a black baseball hat and black Adidas jacket holding an orange sign that says, "END GUN VIOLENCE." He is standing in bleachers in front of a football field.
untrappedministries.org
Justin Morris

12:00: After the Maplewood mass shooting

1:00: What makes your neighborhood special?

The Rochester community is still reeling from a mass shooting over the weekend at Maplewood Park. Police are working to identify one or more suspects who they say fired shots at a party in the park. Two women have died and five other people are injured. Where do we go from here? We talk to anti-gun violence activist Justin Morris about how to help the community heal. In studio:

  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries Gun Violence Prevention and Community Empowerment Organization

Then in our second hour, what makes your neighborhood different from others? In Rochester, a set of local business associations and neighborhood groups have teamed up to celebrate what makes their parts of the city special. We talk to members of the Business Association for the South East about their efforts and an upcoming event. In studio:

  • Mary Bassett, owner/operator of MAE Beads, and vice president of the Park Ave Merchants Association 
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director at Writers & Books, and president of the Neighborhood of the Arts Business Association 
  • Marina Nothnagle, owner/ operator of Nine Spot Brewing, and president of the Monroe Avenue Merchants Association
  • Elyssa Rossi, small business liaison for the South East Quadrant
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.