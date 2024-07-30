© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

How parks can reflect an area's history; and how music can reflect a country's identity: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, July 30, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 30, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
High Falls: A waterfall with buildings in the background and trees in the foreground
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News

12:00: How can parks reflect local history?

1:00: What can a country’s music say about its identity?

Rochester is getting a new state park at High Falls. The team at Greentopia believes it has to be connected to local history: what the site used to be; how it fits into Rochester; how that can help planners decide what the park will look like. We discuss how our parks can reflect our history. Our guests:

  • Lisa Baron, executive board chair for Greentopia
  • Arthur Briley, regional director of New York State Parks, Genesee Region
  • Kathryn Grow Allen, Ph.D., anthropologist, teacher, writer, and researcher
  • Christine Ridarsky, historian for the City of Rochester

Then in our second hour, what can a country’s music – both historical and modern – say about its identity? It’s a question we explore with two Ukrainian musicians who are traveling the world to share the music of their homeland. That music, they say, is especially important in the current moment, in the face of cultural oppression. They join us for a performance and we discuss the significance of Ukrainian music. Our guests:

  • Markiyan Melnychenko, violinist and founder of the Ukrainian Classical Recording Project
  • Kostia “Lucky” Lukyniuk, violinist and “Violution” performer
  • Priscilla Yuen, pianist, and assistant professor of accompanying and coordinator of accompanying services at the Eastman School of Music
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.