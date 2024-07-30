How parks can reflect an area's history; and how music can reflect a country's identity: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, July 30, 2024
12:00: How can parks reflect local history?
1:00: What can a country’s music say about its identity?
Rochester is getting a new state park at High Falls. The team at Greentopia believes it has to be connected to local history: what the site used to be; how it fits into Rochester; how that can help planners decide what the park will look like. We discuss how our parks can reflect our history. Our guests:
- Lisa Baron, executive board chair for Greentopia
- Arthur Briley, regional director of New York State Parks, Genesee Region
- Kathryn Grow Allen, Ph.D., anthropologist, teacher, writer, and researcher
- Christine Ridarsky, historian for the City of Rochester
Then in our second hour, what can a country’s music – both historical and modern – say about its identity? It’s a question we explore with two Ukrainian musicians who are traveling the world to share the music of their homeland. That music, they say, is especially important in the current moment, in the face of cultural oppression. They join us for a performance and we discuss the significance of Ukrainian music. Our guests:
- Markiyan Melnychenko, violinist and founder of the Ukrainian Classical Recording Project
- Kostia “Lucky” Lukyniuk, violinist and “Violution” performer
- Priscilla Yuen, pianist, and assistant professor of accompanying and coordinator of accompanying services at the Eastman School of Music