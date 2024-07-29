© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

J.D. Vance's stance on policies that incentivize people to have children; and retiring WXXI president Norm Silverstein: coming up on "Connections," Monday, July 29, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 29, 2024 at 10:14 AM EDT
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, takes the stage with his wife Usha Vance during a rally at Middletown High School in his home town of Middletown, Ohio, Monday.
Paul Vernon
/
AP
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, takes the stage with his wife Usha Vance during a rally at Middletown High School in his home town of Middletown, Ohio, Monday.

12:00: Discussing J.D. Vance's stance on policies that incentivize people to have children

1:00: Norm Silverstein, retiring president and CEO of WXXI

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance says policies should prioritize families and encourage Americans to have more children. This includes giving parents more voting rights than non-parents. Vance says people without children don't have as much of a stake in the future of this country, and so federal laws should promote bigger families. Our guests discuss it:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, District 17
  • Stephanie Townsend, member of the Pittsford Town Board
  • Peter Vazquez, veteran, business owner, and former radio host

Then in our second hour, WXXI president and CEO Norm Silverstein will retire this year after 28 years at the helm of the station. During this special pre-recorded edition of "Connections," Silverstein discusses how WXXI has grown and changed under his leadership, his thoughts on the state of journalism in 2024, and how public media enhances the lives of children, families, and the community. Our guest:

  • Norm Silverstein, retiring president and CEO of WXXI
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.