J.D. Vance's stance on policies that incentivize people to have children; and retiring WXXI president Norm Silverstein: coming up on "Connections," Monday, July 29, 2024

Paul Vernon / AP Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, takes the stage with his wife Usha Vance during a rally at Middletown High School in his home town of Middletown, Ohio, Monday.

12:00: Discussing J.D. Vance's stance on policies that incentivize people to have children

1:00: Norm Silverstein, retiring president and CEO of WXXI

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance says policies should prioritize families and encourage Americans to have more children. This includes giving parents more voting rights than non-parents. Vance says people without children don't have as much of a stake in the future of this country, and so federal laws should promote bigger families. Our guests discuss it:



Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator, District 17

Stephanie Townsend, member of the Pittsford Town Board

Peter Vazquez, veteran, business owner, and former radio host

Then in our second hour, WXXI president and CEO Norm Silverstein will retire this year after 28 years at the helm of the station. During this special pre-recorded edition of "Connections," Silverstein discusses how WXXI has grown and changed under his leadership, his thoughts on the state of journalism in 2024, and how public media enhances the lives of children, families, and the community. Our guest: