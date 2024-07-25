Who's hiring in the trades and growing up in a Frank Lloyd Wright house: Thursday on Connections

Darryl Brooks / AdobeStock_362264431 This stock photo shows construction of new suburban town homes.

12: Construction trades jobs, particularly for minority applicants

1: Life in a Frank Lloyd Wright house

What is the job market like for people who work in the trades? Upstate Interiors Academy is celebrating a graduation showcase for students completing their pre-apprenticeship construction trades program. So, where are these students headed next? Who's hiring? We'll take a look at career fields with our guests:

Cecil McClary Jr, founder of Upstate Interiors Academy

Knofi McClary, executive director of Upstate Interiors Academy

Nashee McClary, business manager of Upstate Interiors Academy

LeRoy Yarde, food service driver

Chezere Campbell, Home Depot employee

Jahmere Kirkland, manager at McDonald's

Then, the woman who grew up in Rochester's Frank Lloyd Wright House is coming home. Kim Bixler's childhood was fascinating, but life in the Edward E. Boynton House was not always easy. She's back in Rochester for a symposium focused on Frank Lloyd Wright and the Boynton House. But first, she brings her vivid memories and knowledge of Wright to Connections.

