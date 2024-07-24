© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

State Senator Samra Brouk and Rochester's first nature center: coming up on Connections on Wednesday, July 24

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 24, 2024 at 10:29 AM EDT
A woman with shoulder-length black curly hair wearing a blue jacket and white top, smiling at the camera. She is standing in front of a tan brick wall and has her arms crossed over her chest.
Photo provided
State Senator Samra Brouk

12: State Senator Samra Brouk on mental health

1: The City of Rochester's first nature center

In our first hour, State Senator Samra Brouk has been working on issues pertaining to mental health for people of color. She'll discuss maternal health, youth mental health, state supports, workforce development, and more.

In our second hour, the city of Rochester has big plans for a new Maplewood Nature Center. Maplewood Park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. But for now, the city does not have a nature center within its city limits. The new plan would convert a building used for training and housing police motorcycles into a nature center, designed to bring more activity to the Rochester riverfront. We'll explore the timeline; the plans; and the intended users. Our guests:

  • Amanda Little, environmental education specialist for the City of Rochester
  • Kyra Stephenson, nature-based learning coach for the Rochester City School District
  • Sara Scott, director of programs and park stewardship in the department of recreation and human services for the City of Rochester
  • Bill Collins, President of the Maplewood Neighborhood Association
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
