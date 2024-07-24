State Senator Samra Brouk and Rochester's first nature center: coming up on Connections on Wednesday, July 24

Photo provided State Senator Samra Brouk

12: State Senator Samra Brouk on mental health

1: The City of Rochester's first nature center

In our first hour, State Senator Samra Brouk has been working on issues pertaining to mental health for people of color. She'll discuss maternal health, youth mental health, state supports, workforce development, and more.

In our second hour, the city of Rochester has big plans for a new Maplewood Nature Center. Maplewood Park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. But for now, the city does not have a nature center within its city limits. The new plan would convert a building used for training and housing police motorcycles into a nature center, designed to bring more activity to the Rochester riverfront. We'll explore the timeline; the plans; and the intended users. Our guests: