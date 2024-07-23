How to train the next generation of journalists; and "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future," coming up on "Connections" on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

David Cay Johnston / Twitter

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston is teaching a new class at RIT. This fall, his classes include Introduction to Journalism and Timely Topics: Law in Action. Johnston arrives at a time when newsrooms are shrinking, and fewer Americans are willing to pay for journalistic products. We discuss the need for quality journalism at this moment, and how to create journalists of the future. Our guest:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

Then in our second hour, Robert P. Jones is one of our guests. He's the author of "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future." Jones was recently a guest of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School. He discusses his book and how it connects the past with the present. He also discusses how events are interconnected: the Tulsa Massacre; the Trail of Tears; Emmett Till; the lynching of Black circus workers; and more. But Jones says the book has a hopeful tone – the hope of this country fulfilling its promise. Our guests: