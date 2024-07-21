© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The ramifications of President Biden dropping out of the race, coming up on "Connections," Monday, July 22, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 21, 2024 at 11:37 PM EDT
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

12:00: Local Democrats on Biden leaving the race

1:00: Democrats from the local state delegation on Biden leaving the race

Today on "Connections," we devote both hours to discussing the ramifications of President Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. We talk with Democrats who discuss the possible candidacy of Vice President Harris, other contenders, and how their party moves forward.

In our first hour, we hear from local Democrats with experience in politics:

  • Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two Democratic National Conventions
  • Michelle Garcia-Daniels, founder and executive director of the Daniels Democracy and Community Foundation and the Frederick Douglass Club
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the local state delegation:

  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Senator Samra Brouk, District 55
  • Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

