The ramifications of President Biden dropping out of the race, coming up on "Connections," Monday, July 22, 2024

Jacquelyn Martin/AP / AP FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference July 11, 2024, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

12:00: Local Democrats on Biden leaving the race

1:00: Democrats from the local state delegation on Biden leaving the race

Today on "Connections," we devote both hours to discussing the ramifications of President Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. We talk with Democrats who discuss the possible candidacy of Vice President Harris, other contenders, and how their party moves forward.

In our first hour, we hear from local Democrats with experience in politics:



Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two Democratic National Conventions

Michelle Garcia-Daniels, founder and executive director of the Daniels Democracy and Community Foundation and the Frederick Douglass Club

Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the local state delegation: