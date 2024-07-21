The ramifications of President Biden dropping out of the race, coming up on "Connections," Monday, July 22, 2024
12:00: Local Democrats on Biden leaving the race
1:00: Democrats from the local state delegation on Biden leaving the race
Today on "Connections," we devote both hours to discussing the ramifications of President Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. We talk with Democrats who discuss the possible candidacy of Vice President Harris, other contenders, and how their party moves forward.
In our first hour, we hear from local Democrats with experience in politics:
- Rick Dollinger, former judge and state senator, and past delegate to two Democratic National Conventions
- Michelle Garcia-Daniels, founder and executive director of the Daniels Democracy and Community Foundation and the Frederick Douglass Club
- Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats
Then in our second hour, we're joined by members of the local state delegation:
- Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
- Senator Samra Brouk, District 55
- Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135