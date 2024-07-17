Hochul: Tuesday storm worst natural disaster to hit city of Rome in its 228 year history

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in the City of Rome Tuesday afternoon. The storm caused major damage throughout the city: the steeple of the St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church collapsed onto the church’s roof, a B-52 airplane was knocked off its foundation and the downtown mural of Brigadier General Peter Gansevoort on horseback was destroyed. Officials are mobilizing resources for recovery.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday’s storm was the worst natural disaster to hit the city of Rome in its 228 year history.

“We are committed to doing whatever it takes to rebuild these services, these communities, the buildings," Hochul said. Because in a moment of crisis, I saw so clearly evident this morning, in a moment of crisis New Yorkers always unite.”

Hochul deployed 50 members of the National Guard to help with cleanup and recovery. Rome Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan urged residents to stay out of the way of clean up crews for safety.

Mike Groll / Office of the Governor

“We know everybody wants to help," Lanigan said. "We appreciate that’s what this community does, the smallest tragedies to the most largest ones as you’re seeing today. Everybody just wants to lend a hand. But we were truly blessed to have no major injuries and or deaths in our community and we do not want to see that ever happen in the clean up efforts.”

Republican Congressman Brandon Williams says he’s been in touch with FEMA since the storm touched down to help mobilize federal aid.

“My office is set up outside the Rome City Hall just to answer questions of constituents as they come by," Williams said. "We’re going to try to do the same thing in Canastota as soon as we can.”

Mike Groll / Office of the Governor

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also called for FEMA to approve the state’s eventual request for a major disaster declaration.