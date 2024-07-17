© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Thursday, July 18, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 17, 2024 at 11:09 PM EDT
Deborah Leach the Addiction Services Outreach Supervisor for Monroe County stocks Naloxone at Nick's Super Stone on Monroe Ave. in Rochester. The store is in a high opioid use area and one of the business that provides the community access to the counties free Naloxone to reverse the deadly effects of opioids.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Deborah Leach the Addiction Services Outreach Supervisor for Monroe County stocks Naloxone at Nick's Super Stone on Monroe Ave. in Rochester. The store is in a high opioid use area and one of the business that provides the community access to the counties free Naloxone to reverse the deadly effects of opioids.

12:00: Special rebroadcast – Discussing the current state of the opioid epidemic, both locally and nationally

1:00: Special rebroadcast – Recent high school graduates on how their futures could be affected by AI

We bring you special rebroadcasts on "Connections" today.

In our first hour, preliminary data from the CDC shows that in 2023, the number of opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years. Several factors have contributed to the decline, and some experts say the trend could continue. But many people who work in the field are concerned that the news could make people complacent about the crisis. They say the epidemic is still out of control. During this special rebroadcast, we discuss the state of the crisis both locally and nationally. Our guests:

  • Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy
  • Jennifer Faringer, director of DePaul's National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence-Rochester Area

Then in our second hour, high school graduation celebrations abound. Amidst the typical festivities, graduating students are looking ahead to their job futures. What they see—more than ever before—is artificial intelligence. So how are they moving into adulthood, knowing that their plans could be disrupted by technology? What jobs are they confident in finding, now or in a matter of years? Are they more optimistic about their futures, or less? Our guests answer those questions and more during this special rebroadcast. In studio:

  • Anajah Z. Flowers, graduate of Gates Chili High School, who will be pursuing a psychology major at Monroe Community College
  • Maddie King, graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, who will be pursuing a multimedia and communications major at Johnson & Wales University
  • Randell Warren, graduate of School of the Arts, who will be pursuing a music performance major at Monroe Community College
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.