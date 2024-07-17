Coming up on "Connections:" Thursday, July 18, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Deborah Leach the Addiction Services Outreach Supervisor for Monroe County stocks Naloxone at Nick's Super Stone on Monroe Ave. in Rochester. The store is in a high opioid use area and one of the business that provides the community access to the counties free Naloxone to reverse the deadly effects of opioids.

12:00: Special rebroadcast – Discussing the current state of the opioid epidemic, both locally and nationally

1:00: Special rebroadcast – Recent high school graduates on how their futures could be affected by AI

We bring you special rebroadcasts on "Connections" today.

In our first hour, preliminary data from the CDC shows that in 2023, the number of opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years. Several factors have contributed to the decline, and some experts say the trend could continue. But many people who work in the field are concerned that the news could make people complacent about the crisis. They say the epidemic is still out of control. During this special rebroadcast, we discuss the state of the crisis both locally and nationally. Our guests:



Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy

Jennifer Faringer, director of DePaul's National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence-Rochester Area

Then in our second hour, high school graduation celebrations abound. Amidst the typical festivities, graduating students are looking ahead to their job futures. What they see—more than ever before—is artificial intelligence. So how are they moving into adulthood, knowing that their plans could be disrupted by technology? What jobs are they confident in finding, now or in a matter of years? Are they more optimistic about their futures, or less? Our guests answer those questions and more during this special rebroadcast. In studio: