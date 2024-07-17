Coming up on "Connections:" Thursday, July 18, 2024
12:00: Special rebroadcast – Discussing the current state of the opioid epidemic, both locally and nationally
1:00: Special rebroadcast – Recent high school graduates on how their futures could be affected by AI
We bring you special rebroadcasts on "Connections" today.
In our first hour, preliminary data from the CDC shows that in 2023, the number of opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years. Several factors have contributed to the decline, and some experts say the trend could continue. But many people who work in the field are concerned that the news could make people complacent about the crisis. They say the epidemic is still out of control. During this special rebroadcast, we discuss the state of the crisis both locally and nationally. Our guests:
- Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy
- Jennifer Faringer, director of DePaul's National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence-Rochester Area
Then in our second hour, high school graduation celebrations abound. Amidst the typical festivities, graduating students are looking ahead to their job futures. What they see—more than ever before—is artificial intelligence. So how are they moving into adulthood, knowing that their plans could be disrupted by technology? What jobs are they confident in finding, now or in a matter of years? Are they more optimistic about their futures, or less? Our guests answer those questions and more during this special rebroadcast. In studio:
- Anajah Z. Flowers, graduate of Gates Chili High School, who will be pursuing a psychology major at Monroe Community College
- Maddie King, graduate of Webster Schroeder High School, who will be pursuing a multimedia and communications major at Johnson & Wales University
- Randell Warren, graduate of School of the Arts, who will be pursuing a music performance major at Monroe Community College