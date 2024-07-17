© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" July 17, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 17, 2024 at 8:43 AM EDT
A photo of a house with a porch and a "For Sale" sign in front of it
Steven Senne
/
AP
Home sales fell last month even as the price of homes climbed to a record high.

12:00: Understanding how Rochester’s hot housing market is affecting property values

1:00: A local man’s effort to fix democracy

The local housing market remains one of the hottest in the country. Residents are seeing the effects in their property values. Economist Kent Gardner recently wrote about the effects of the market. We discuss how the last five years have affected the current local economic landscape. Our guests:

  • Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research
  • Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

A Rochestarian has co-authored a book on how to fix what he says is ailing America. Dick Kaplan believes there is a vast political middle. His book is called “CARING for Democracy,” and it’s designed to be a roadmap for how government can listen to its people more effectively. He calls the approach the “Institute for CARING.” He joins us to discuss it. Our guest:

  • Dick Kaplan, co-author of “CARING for Democracy: The American Fix,” and co-founder of the Institute for CARING
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.