Coming up on "Connections:" July 17, 2024

Steven Senne / AP Home sales fell last month even as the price of homes climbed to a record high.

12:00: Understanding how Rochester’s hot housing market is affecting property values

1:00: A local man’s effort to fix democracy

The local housing market remains one of the hottest in the country. Residents are seeing the effects in their property values. Economist Kent Gardner recently wrote about the effects of the market. We discuss how the last five years have affected the current local economic landscape. Our guests:



Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research

Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

A Rochestarian has co-authored a book on how to fix what he says is ailing America. Dick Kaplan believes there is a vast political middle. His book is called “CARING for Democracy,” and it’s designed to be a roadmap for how government can listen to its people more effectively. He calls the approach the “Institute for CARING.” He joins us to discuss it. Our guest: