© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Tuesday, July 16, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:26 AM EDT
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: Political scientist Jamie Druckman on the impact of political polarization

1:00: If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?

Political polarization can be dangerous. Political scientist Jamie Druckman writes about why the deep divisions matter. We discuss his research, especially in light of the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump. Our guest:

  • Jamie Druckman, Martin Brewer Anderson Professor of Political Science at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, if you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it? Plastic has provided many societal improvements; it's also become a default packaging product for companies who would prefer not to make changes. Beyond Plastics is an organization that pushes a "Plastic Free July." It coincides with an effort to pressure banks to cut investments into fossil fuel companies. Our guests discuss grassroots efforts aimed at plastic and fossil fuels. In studio:

  • Melissa Carlson, environmental activist working on plastics reduction bills in New York State
  • Jim Bearden, retired sociologist and volunteer for Third Act
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.