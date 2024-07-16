Coming up on "Connections:" Tuesday, July 16, 2024

christingasner/Christin Lola / stock.adobe.com A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: Political scientist Jamie Druckman on the impact of political polarization

1:00: If you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it?

Political polarization can be dangerous. Political scientist Jamie Druckman writes about why the deep divisions matter. We discuss his research, especially in light of the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump. Our guest:



Jamie Druckman, Martin Brewer Anderson Professor of Political Science at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, if you had to stop using plastic for a month, could you do it? Plastic has provided many societal improvements; it's also become a default packaging product for companies who would prefer not to make changes. Beyond Plastics is an organization that pushes a "Plastic Free July." It coincides with an effort to pressure banks to cut investments into fossil fuel companies. Our guests discuss grassroots efforts aimed at plastic and fossil fuels. In studio: