Coming up on "Connections:" Monday, July 15, 2024

Gene J. Puskar / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

12:00: Discussing political violence after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump

1:00: A new program to teach and internalize American civics

Political violence has a long and ugly history, here and around the world. It's almost never successful in accomplishing its aims, but it persists. We discuss the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, and we put the use of political violence in context. Our guest:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, if Americans of all ages are struggling to understand civics, what's the solution? At SUNY Geneseo, a new program open to all students focuses on the cornerstones of American civics. That program culminates with students returning home over summer break to focus on their own home towns, while applying the lessons learned. We discuss it with our guests: