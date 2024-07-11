Search is underway for a new Penfield schools superintendent

Provided / Penfield Central School District Outgoing Penfield schools Superintendent Thomas Putnam. He's resigning from the position effective Aug. 31 to become superintendent of Monroe2-Orleans BOCES.

Penfield school district Superintendent Thomas Putnam is resigning effective Aug. 31 to take over as superintendent of Monroe2-Orleans BOCES.

Putnam began at the Penfield district 17 years ago after serving as assistant principal at Greece Olympia High School. He's served as superintendent for 10 years.

"This decision was not made lightly," Putnam said in an email to district families. "My time here has been marked by countless rewarding experiences and collaborative efforts to enhance our educational system and support our students. Together, we have achieved significant milestones, and I am incredibly proud of all that we accomplished."

The Penfield school board accepted his resignation during a meeting this week. President Emily Roberts thanked Putnam for his work on behalf of the students, families, and staff.

Roberts also said that the board consulted with the district's attorneys; Daniel White, superintendent of Monroe ONE BOCES; and Amy Thomas, executive director of the Monroe County School Boards Association to determine its next steps.

"Following these conversations, the board opted to follow an internal interview process and has been engaged in discussions with a potential candidate," Roberts said during the meeting. "We look forward to providing the community with an update on this process in the near future."