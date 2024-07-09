© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, July 10, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 9, 2024 at 11:11 PM EDT
Four smiling people stand in a radio talk studio: the woman on the far left has long brown hair and is wearing a black jacket and a bright pink shirt with a long necklace; the man to her right is wearing glasses and a police uniform; the woman to his right has long brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black polo shirt with a badge on it; the woman on the right has long brown hair and is wearing a bright pink shirt and sweater with black pants and a necklace.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Cynthia Smith, Chief David Catholdi, Dawn Shaw and Kristine Durante on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 27, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast – How Monroe County’s JEDS program is addressing youth crime

1:00: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival

Monroe County’s Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization (JEDS) program aims to reform kids who steal cars for fun. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said it works. County Executive Adam Bello has praised the program. State lawmakers point to JEDS. So how exactly does it work? We discuss it during this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Kristine Durante, chief probation officer for Monroe County
  • Cynthia Smith, assistant chief probation officer for Monroe County
  • Dawn Shaw, senior probation office for Monroe County
  • David Catholdi, chief of the Brighton Police Department
  • "Z,"* teenager who participated in the JEDS program

*Note: Due to the circumstances of this guest's case, we are withholding his name
Then in our second hour, the Rochester Pride Parade and Festival are back. This year’s events are set for July 20. Rochester has a long history of celebrating Pride, with community festivities dating back to the early 70s. This hour, our guests tell us what to expect during the upcoming celebrations, and we discuss the state of LGBTQ+ rights and culture in the current political and social climate. In studio:

  • Sam Brett (also known as Samantha Vega), 2024 Pride Grand Marshal
  • Javannah Davis, 2024 Pride Honorary Marshal
  • Terence Pleasant, director of community engagement at the MOCHA Center at Trillium Health
  • Jake Purcell, donor engagement officer at Trillium Health
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Megan Mack

