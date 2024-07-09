Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Gary Pudup / WXXI News Cynthia Smith, Chief David Catholdi, Dawn Shaw and Kristine Durante on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, June 27, 2024

12:00: Special rebroadcast – How Monroe County’s JEDS program is addressing youth crime

1:00: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival

Monroe County’s Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization (JEDS) program aims to reform kids who steal cars for fun. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said it works. County Executive Adam Bello has praised the program. State lawmakers point to JEDS. So how exactly does it work? We discuss it during this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Kristine Durante, chief probation officer for Monroe County

Cynthia Smith, assistant chief probation officer for Monroe County

Dawn Shaw, senior probation office for Monroe County

David Catholdi, chief of the Brighton Police Department

"Z,"* teenager who participated in the JEDS program

*Note: Due to the circumstances of this guest's case, we are withholding his name

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Pride Parade and Festival are back. This year’s events are set for July 20. Rochester has a long history of celebrating Pride, with community festivities dating back to the early 70s. This hour, our guests tell us what to expect during the upcoming celebrations, and we discuss the state of LGBTQ+ rights and culture in the current political and social climate. In studio:

