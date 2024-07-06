City settles with firefighter over Juneteenth parody party debacle

A former Rochester firefighter who sued the city after being brought to an allegedly racist Juneteenth parody party has reached a settlement with the city.

The complaint filed by Jerrod Jones was dismissed on Friday, on the grounds that both parties had reached an agreement. The dismissal, however, does not cite any specific terms of the settlement, including if there was any financial compensation to Jones from the city. Nor does a joint statement from the city of Rochester and Jones, a copy of which was obtained by WXXI. That document simply states the case has been “resolved to the mutual satisfaction of both parties.”

Only one piece of the settlement is outlined in the statement.

“As part of this resolution, Mr. Jones has elected not to return to his duties as a firefighter,” the statement reads. “This was Mr. Jones’ decision, and the city is respectful of this choice.”

The settlement agreement admits no wrongdoing on the part of the city or the veracity of Jones' claims.

A request for comment, and a settlement figure, from a city spokesperson was not immediately returned. Jones’ attorney, Nate McMurray, declined to comment on the settlement.

Jerrod Jones filed his discrimination complaint against the city last year. While the Juneteenth parody served as the catalyst for Jones’s complaint, and a now infamous press conference by its hosts garnered international attention, the lawsuit documents numerous other allegations of discriminatory practices at the department.

Among the allegations were that firefighters would put unnecessary ventilation holes in homes in Black neighborhoods, both as practice and as a form of entertainment. It also alleges hoodies were banned in the department for a time following the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, who firefighters allegedly referred to as a “thug.”

The party in the summer of 2022, meanwhile, spawned more legal fervor. The hosts, Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia and Nicholas Nicosia, later sued McMurray and County Legislator Rachel Barnhart, for defamation. That lawsuit alleges McMurray and Barnhart had engineered a “hate crime hoax” in regard to the “First Annual Liberal Smashin Splish Splash Pool Party.”

That party allegedly featured Juneteenth flags, served Kentucky Fried Chicken and Hennessey cognac, and included a burlesque performance by a woman dressed to resemble Barnhart.

The case against McMurray and Barnhart is ongoing.

