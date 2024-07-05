© 2024 WXXI News
Coming up on "Connections:" Friday, July 5, 2024

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published July 5, 2024 at 9:38 AM EDT
A pile of books

12:00: Special programming: "Summer Reads" from WNYC

1:00: Special programming: "Summer Reads" from WNYC

We bring you special national programming today.

WNYC presents two "Summer Reads" specials to celebrate the time of year when it's worth trying to find time in a hammock with a good book. In each hour, we feature some of the best conversations from our shows, to remind listeners of the pleasures of reading during the long hot days of summer.

Hour 1 includes:

  • Kai Wright talking with Alice Walker
  • Rita Dove on her home dance floor
  • Rivka Galchen talking with Mo Willems

Hour 2 includes:
  • Alison Stewart talking with Barbara Kingsolver
  • David Remnick talking with Lee Child
  • Vinson Cunningham talking with Esmeralda Santiago
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
