Coming up on "Connections:" Friday, July 5, 2024
12:00: Special programming: "Summer Reads" from WNYC
1:00: Special programming: "Summer Reads" from WNYC
We bring you special national programming today.
WNYC presents two "Summer Reads" specials to celebrate the time of year when it's worth trying to find time in a hammock with a good book. In each hour, we feature some of the best conversations from our shows, to remind listeners of the pleasures of reading during the long hot days of summer.
Hour 1 includes:
- Kai Wright talking with Alice Walker
- Rita Dove on her home dance floor
- Rivka Galchen talking with Mo Willems
Hour 2 includes:
- Alison Stewart talking with Barbara Kingsolver
- David Remnick talking with Lee Child
- Vinson Cunningham talking with Esmeralda Santiago