Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, July 3, 2024

WXXI News |
Megan MackEvan Dawson
Published July 3, 2024 at 9:01 AM EDT
A woman who arrived to a Rochester shelter in the early morning hours in December 2023, sleeps under blankets on a mat in the women's over flow wing while the other overnight guests eat breakfast. The Barberry Street facility is one of six sites that Project Haven and REACH have opened since 2022 to help provide low-barrier sites for the chronically homeless.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
A woman who arrived in the early morning hours in December 2023, sleeps under blankets on a mat in the women's over flow wing of the Barberry shelter in Rochester while the other overnight guests eat breakfast. Barberry is one of six sites that Project Haven and REACH have opened since 2022 to help provide low-barrier sites for the chronically homeless.

12:00: What can be done to quell Monroe County’s housing crisis and help families who are unhoused?

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Joro spiders, spotted lanternflies: Understanding invasive pests in our area

Late last month, Partners Ending Homeless released its annual point-in-time count of Monroe County's homeless population. It shows some of the worst figures on record. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about the county’s deepening housing crisis and what can be done to mitigate it. In studio:

  • Connie Sanderson, executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness
  • Andy Carey, co-founder and social worker with MC Collaborative, and leader of Project Haven and its affiliated program, REACH Advocacy
  • Anna Valeria, CEO of Open Door Mission

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. It seems that every year, a new invasive species is in the headlines – from the spotted lanternfly to the LDD moth, to the emerald ash borer. Experts in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region say nearly everyone in the area has likely encountered an invasive species -- either in a park, along a lakeshore, or in a backyard. During this special rebroadcast, our guests help us understand invasive species in the region and the impact they've had on humans, the environment, and the economy. In studio:

  • Whitney Carleton, natural resource steward biologist for the Finger Lakes Region and member of the Finger Lakes Environmental Field Team at NY State Parks
  • Matt Gallo, terrestrial invasive species program manager for the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) at the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
  • Amy Slentz, aquatic invasive species program manager for the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) at the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Connections
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
