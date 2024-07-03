Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, July 3, 2024
12:00: What can be done to quell Monroe County’s housing crisis and help families who are unhoused?
1:00: Special rebroadcast — Joro spiders, spotted lanternflies: Understanding invasive pests in our area
Late last month, Partners Ending Homeless released its annual point-in-time count of Monroe County's homeless population. It shows some of the worst figures on record. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about the county’s deepening housing crisis and what can be done to mitigate it. In studio:
- Connie Sanderson, executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness
- Andy Carey, co-founder and social worker with MC Collaborative, and leader of Project Haven and its affiliated program, REACH Advocacy
- Anna Valeria, CEO of Open Door Mission
Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. It seems that every year, a new invasive species is in the headlines – from the spotted lanternfly to the LDD moth, to the emerald ash borer. Experts in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region say nearly everyone in the area has likely encountered an invasive species -- either in a park, along a lakeshore, or in a backyard. During this special rebroadcast, our guests help us understand invasive species in the region and the impact they've had on humans, the environment, and the economy. In studio:
- Whitney Carleton, natural resource steward biologist for the Finger Lakes Region and member of the Finger Lakes Environmental Field Team at NY State Parks
- Matt Gallo, terrestrial invasive species program manager for the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) at the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Amy Slentz, aquatic invasive species program manager for the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM) at the Finger Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith Colleges