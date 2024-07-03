Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News A woman who arrived in the early morning hours in December 2023, sleeps under blankets on a mat in the women's over flow wing of the Barberry shelter in Rochester while the other overnight guests eat breakfast. Barberry is one of six sites that Project Haven and REACH have opened since 2022 to help provide low-barrier sites for the chronically homeless.

12:00: What can be done to quell Monroe County’s housing crisis and help families who are unhoused?

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Joro spiders, spotted lanternflies: Understanding invasive pests in our area

Late last month, Partners Ending Homeless released its annual point-in-time count of Monroe County's homeless population. It shows some of the worst figures on record. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli leads a discussion about the county’s deepening housing crisis and what can be done to mitigate it. In studio:



Connie Sanderson, executive director of Partners Ending Homelessness

Andy Carey, co-founder and social worker with MC Collaborative, and leader of Project Haven and its affiliated program, REACH Advocacy

Anna Valeria, CEO of Open Door Mission

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. It seems that every year, a new invasive species is in the headlines – from the spotted lanternfly to the LDD moth, to the emerald ash borer. Experts in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region say nearly everyone in the area has likely encountered an invasive species -- either in a park, along a lakeshore, or in a backyard. During this special rebroadcast, our guests help us understand invasive species in the region and the impact they've had on humans, the environment, and the economy. In studio: