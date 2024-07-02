© 2024 WXXI News
Coming up on "Connections:" Tuesday, July 2, 2024

WXXI News
Megan MackEvan Dawson
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:53 AM EDT
12:00: Discussing CITY Magazine’s July 2024 issue

1:00: Special rebroadcast – Jonna Mendez, former chief of the disguise for the CIA

Leah Stacy, editor of CITY, hosts this preview of the latest edition of the magazine. The July issue is all about the Finger Lakes. Our guests take us on a tour of the arts, culture, and culinary scenes—from Conesus Lake to Otisco Lake. In studio:

  • Maiah Johnson Dunn, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Abby Quatro, contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Gino Fanelli, contributor to CITY Magazine and investigations/City Hall reporter for WXXI
  • Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. Jonna Mendez was elevated to chief of disguise for the CIA during a career that took her to some of the world’s most dangerous places. She has often been compared to “Q” from the James Bond series. Mendez has told her stories in print, both in nonfiction and in fiction, including the book, “Argo.” She joins us to discuss her career and the types of disguise work she did—from masks to cameras hidden in pens, and more. Our guest:

  • Jonna Mendez, author and former chief of disguise for the CIA
