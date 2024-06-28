High school bands bring heart to Jazz Street Stage

High school bands have opened just about every day of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival on Gibbs Street.

Victor High School’s jazz ensemble was one of about 20 such bands that performed on the Jazz Street Stage. The stage, sponsored by The Rochester Area Community Foundation, has been a central point for free open-air shows where community, families, students and musicians gather for the joy of the artform.

WXXI’s education reporter Noelle Evans brings us there in an audio postcard. A transcript of the story broadcasted on radio follows:

ANDREW MARAZZI: Hi, I'm Andrew Marazzi. I'm gonna be a sophomore at Victor schools. I play saxophone.

EVANS: What does that bring to your life, do you think?

MARAZZI: It's just a nice change of pace every now and then. We've had evening rehearsals lately and it's just about two hours, and you can just go and relax. And it's just, that's the only thing you're doing. So, it's a nice break from school and everything else. Just kind of play jazz and have fun.

EVANS: You did great. I actually noticed when the first band was up and you guys were kind of gathered on the side. I was like, ‘is there a rivalry here? Or am I imagining it?’

MARAZZI: I think it's more of a brothership. Yeah, I mean, we all recognize each other, and we all respect each other, for sure. I think it's more of a brothership because we go through the same things.

EVANS: I see. So you're on the same level here.

MARAZZI: Yeah.

EVANS: Thanks, Andrew, appreciate it.

MARAZZI: Thank you.

ZACH PELTON: Okay, thanks, buddy. Bryce, nice job, man.

PELTON: Yes, hi, I'm Zach Pelton, the band director at Victor Central schools. I teach the junior high program as well as the senior high jazz program.

(Music)

One of the areas that I always tend to feel as the most challenging is the improvisational aspect of it, just because it's taking chances, taking chances is never an easy thing. But one thing I've noticed is that my kids that do take chances, it really helps them later in life in terms of leadership, being able to like, you know, ‘I can tackle something. I can do something’ and just that that positive experience of that happening. It’s just wonderful.

EVANS: The students that have gone through this before, I'm thinking of like your first year doing this, the seniors, have any of them gone on to pursue music?

PELTON: Yes, actually a couple have. I had a bass player actually go to Eastman to study bass. But as I tell the kids, no matter what career they choose, music can always be a part of their lives. And if I can help my kids understand that they can actually help portray emotions and expression and those things on stage, and have the audience have a reaction to that, I've done my job.

(To a student) Nice job this year, man. I'm really proud of you.

ERIN BUDD BARRY: Hi, I'm Erin Budd Barry, the vice president of community programs at the Rochester Area Community Foundation. We are live from Jazz Street at the International Jazz Festival.

(Music)

I know looking back on my history as an art student how much it means to have these public performances and to share your gifts with the world.

EVANS: For you, what did you get out of that? Was there a sense of identity or finding yourself?

BUDD BARRY: Absolutely. It's a sense of identity. It's a sense of community. It's unlocking creativity. It is something healthy to focus on when you are a student and finding your way. It’s a way to make new friendships and it allows you to evolve as a human. So, it allows you to sort of evolve and metamorphosis in a way where you can tap into all the parts of your creativity.

EVANS: Some people might say like, ‘okay, music outside. So what?’ Why does it matter?

BUDD BARRY: We believe that arts should be a part of everyone's lives. And we believe that art should be a part of all of the educational resources and all the public schools locally. And so, this is a way to encourage that. It also means that people can come and enjoy free music. Not everybody can afford a $30 ticket at the door. But we can ensure that everybody who wants to can come down to this street and enjoy live music and participate in the festival.

(Audience clapping)

I think it's such an important part of being a well-rounded individual and family is making sure that you get exposed to different things in your school environments. Because not everybody has the ability to buy music lessons outside of school. Not everybody has the ability to go to an art summer camp and pay really high tuition rates. So it's really critical that we find ways to continue to find free access not only to listening to music, but also being able to explore your artistry.

(Music)