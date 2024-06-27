Coming up on "Connections:" Thursday, June 27, 2024

David Andreatta / WXXI News Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces the JEDS program at the Monroe County Office Building. He is flanked by law enforcement and youth and human services officials.

12:00: How Monroe County’s JEDS program is addressing youth crime

1:00: Local spelling champs on the high pressure world of spelling bees

Monroe County’s Juvenile Enhanced Diversion Stabilization (JEDS) program aims to reform kids who steal cars for fun. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans has said it works. County Executive Adam Bello has praised the program. State lawmakers point to JEDS. So how exactly does it work? We discuss it with our guests. In studio:



Kristine Durante, chief probation officer for Monroe County

David Catholdi, chief of the Brighton Police Department

Dawn Shaw, senior probation office for Monroe County

Cynthia Smith, assistant chief probation officer for Monroe County

Then in our second hour, a Finger Lakes student advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals this year. Penn Yan Middle School student Ryan Creary outlasted some of the favorites before getting knocked out on the word “apamin” (We don’t know what that word is either.). We talk about the high pressure spelling bee world, tricks for spelling difficult words, the brain-numbing qualities of auto-correct, and more. Our guests: