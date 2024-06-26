Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Provided

12:00: Author Gregory Gerard Allison on his new book, “My Grandfather's Clocks”

1:00: How can “Roc Vision Zero” help reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities?

Local author Greg Gerard Allison went on the hunt for a collection of missing clocks. These weren’t just any clocks; they were thirteen masterpieces beloved by everyone from engineers to Hollywood celebrities of the 1940s. The clocks belonged to Gerard Allison’s late grandfather – a celebrated watchmaker – and he was determined to track them down. His new book is called “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection.” We sit down with the author to trace the trail and discover what he learned along the way. Our guests:



Gregory Gerard Allison, author of “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection”

Dale Dalue, local watchmaker

Judy Allison, member of the Allison family who found the clocks

Then in our second hour, how can we change roadway systems to make them more safe and accessible? “Vision Zero” is a strategy for improving street design and transportation-related systems with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities. The City of Rochester has outlined actions for its “Roc Vision Zero” plan. We discuss the larger “Vision Zero” movement and what Rochester can learn from its implementation in other cities. Our guests: