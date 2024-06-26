© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Wednesday, June 26, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 26, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT
A book cover in light yellow and blue with images of blue cogs. There is a black and white photo of a man standing at a vintage car. The title of the book is "My Grandfather's Clocks." In one of the cogs, there is text that reads "A grandson's search for an American inventor's lost collection." The by line reads "Gregory Gerard Allison."


12:00: Author Gregory Gerard Allison on his new book, “My Grandfather's Clocks”

1:00: How can “Roc Vision Zero” help reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities?

Local author Greg Gerard Allison went on the hunt for a collection of missing clocks. These weren’t just any clocks; they were thirteen masterpieces beloved by everyone from engineers to Hollywood celebrities of the 1940s. The clocks belonged to Gerard Allison’s late grandfather – a celebrated watchmaker – and he was determined to track them down. His new book is called “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection.” We sit down with the author to trace the trail and discover what he learned along the way. Our guests:

  • Gregory Gerard Allison, author of “My Grandfather’s Clocks: The True Story of a Grandson’s Search for an American Inventor’s Lost Collection”
  • Dale Dalue, local watchmaker
  • Judy Allison, member of the Allison family who found the clocks

Then in our second hour, how can we change roadway systems to make them more safe and accessible? “Vision Zero” is a strategy for improving street design and transportation-related systems with the goal of eliminating traffic fatalities. The City of Rochester has outlined actions for its “Roc Vision Zero” plan. We discuss the larger “Vision Zero” movement and what Rochester can learn from its implementation in other cities. Our guests:

  • Rich Perrin, commissioner for the Department of Environmental Services at the City of Rochester
  • Mitch Guber, member of Rochester City Council
  • Cody Donahue, director of policy and advocacy for Reconnect Rochester
  • Evelyn Evans, member of Black Girls Do Bike
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
