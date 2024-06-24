© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Monday, June 24, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 24, 2024 at 12:11 AM EDT
Deborah Leach the Addiction Services Outreach Supervisor for Monroe County stocks Naloxone at Nick's Super Stone on Monroe Ave. in Rochester. The store is in a high opioid use area and one of the business that provides the community access to the counties free Naloxone to reverse the deadly effects of opioids.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
12:00: Discussing the current state of the opioid epidemic, both locally and nationally

1:00: Dr. Steve Cook on the latest with research and treatment for childhood obesity

Data from the CDC shows that in 2023, the number of opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years. Several factors have contributed to the decline, and some experts say the trend could continue. But many people who work in the field are concerned that the news could make people complacent about the crisis. They say the epidemic is still out of control. This hour, we discuss the state of the crisis both locally and nationally. Our guests:

  • Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House of National Drug Control Policy
  • Jennifer Faringer, director of DePaul's National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence-Rochester Area

Then in our second hour, Dr. Steve Cook has focused much of his work on child health, and more specifically, childhood obesity and quality of life. Our frequent guest is getting ready to take his career to Columbus, Ohio. This hour, we sit down with him in our studio for a final time to discuss what he has learned about the latest in childhood obesity research and treatment. Our guest:

  • Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and internal medicine at the University of Rochester and Golisano Children’s Hospital
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.