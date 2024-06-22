Historian reflects on US Constitution, 236 years after it first went into effect
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Harvard history professor Jill Lepore about the state of the U.S. Constitution, 236 years after its ratification.
Copyright 2024 NPR
We are on a mission to create a more informed community. WXXI is a non-profit, member funded news organization. Please support the fact-based journalism you trust by making a gift now.
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Harvard history professor Jill Lepore about the state of the U.S. Constitution, 236 years after its ratification.
Copyright 2024 NPR