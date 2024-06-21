© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Friday, June 21, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:21 AM EDT
A railroad crossing sign with red lights

12:00: Exploring the current and future state of passenger rail in New York

1:00: Summer recycling 101

When is the last time you took the train in New York State? If it has been a while – or if you’ve never used passenger rail in New York – why is that? State Senator Jeremy Cooney was named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee this spring. He cited passenger rail – specifically, high speed rail – as a priority. It’s an issue the Empire State Passenger Association (ESPA) has examined for years. This hour, Senator Cooney and representatives from the ESPA discuss what’s possible, what’s probable, and how making changes to the state’s rail system would affect New Yorkers. Our guests:

  • Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56
  • Steve Strauss, executive director of the Empire State Passenger Association
  • Jacob Adams, former director of the Empire State Passenger Association and avid rail fan

Then in our second hour, get your recycling questions ready! Representatives from Monroe County’s Department of Environmental Services are back with us to talk through summer recycling tips. From what to do with empty propane tanks to how to recycle school papers (happy summer, students!), our guests bring you the latest on the guidelines. In studio:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
