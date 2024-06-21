Coming up on "Connections:" Friday, June 21, 2024

12:00: Exploring the current and future state of passenger rail in New York

1:00: Summer recycling 101

When is the last time you took the train in New York State? If it has been a while – or if you’ve never used passenger rail in New York – why is that? State Senator Jeremy Cooney was named chair of the Senate Transportation Committee this spring. He cited passenger rail – specifically, high speed rail – as a priority. It’s an issue the Empire State Passenger Association (ESPA) has examined for years. This hour, Senator Cooney and representatives from the ESPA discuss what’s possible, what’s probable, and how making changes to the state’s rail system would affect New Yorkers. Our guests:



Senator Jeremy Cooney, District 56

Steve Strauss, executive director of the Empire State Passenger Association

Jacob Adams, former director of the Empire State Passenger Association and avid rail fan

Then in our second hour, get your recycling questions ready! Representatives from Monroe County’s Department of Environmental Services are back with us to talk through summer recycling tips. From what to do with empty propane tanks to how to recycle school papers (happy summer, students!), our guests bring you the latest on the guidelines. In studio: