A new global survey shows that people everywhere are concerned about climate change
A worldwide poll from the United Nations of more than 75,000 people shows a vast majority want governments to do more to address climate change.
Copyright 2024 NPR
We are on a mission to create a more informed community. WXXI is a non-profit, member funded news organization. Please support the fact-based journalism you trust by making a gift now.
A worldwide poll from the United Nations of more than 75,000 people shows a vast majority want governments to do more to address climate change.
Copyright 2024 NPR