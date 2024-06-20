Summer solstice came early this year
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, about why summer solstice came so early this year and what it signifies.
Copyright 2024 NPR
We are on a mission to create a more informed community. WXXI is a non-profit, member funded news organization. Please support the fact-based journalism you trust by making a gift now.
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly talks with Jackie Faherty, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, about why summer solstice came so early this year and what it signifies.
Copyright 2024 NPR