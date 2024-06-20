Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 20, 2024

John Schlia Evan Dawson

12:00: "Pulling back the curtain on 'Connections,' part 1"

1:00: "Pulling back the curtain on 'Connections,' part 2"

In honor of Evan Dawson’s tenth year hosting “Connections,” we bring you special, live, behind-the-scenes editions of the show.

In our first hour, the “Connections” team takes you behind the scenes to discuss how each day’s broadcasts are made. Plus, we revisit some memorable moments from the last decade of the show.

In our second hour, we welcome your feedback on the show, and we hear from various community members about the value of local talk on public radio.