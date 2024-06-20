© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 20, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 20, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a black button-down shirt and grey blazer
John Schlia
Evan Dawson

12:00: "Pulling back the curtain on 'Connections,' part 1"

1:00: "Pulling back the curtain on 'Connections,' part 2"

In honor of Evan Dawson’s tenth year hosting “Connections,” we bring you special, live, behind-the-scenes editions of the show.

In our first hour, the “Connections” team takes you behind the scenes to discuss how each day’s broadcasts are made. Plus, we revisit some memorable moments from the last decade of the show.

In our second hour, we welcome your feedback on the show, and we hear from various community members about the value of local talk on public radio.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.