Coming up on "Connections:" Tuesday, June 18, 2024

12:00: Jonna Mendez, former chief of disguise in the CIA

1:00: Previewing the 2024 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

Jonna Mendez was elevated to chief of disguise for the CIA during a career that took her to some of the world’s most dangerous places. She has often been compared to the character “Q” from the James Bond series. Mendez has told her stories in print – both in nonfiction and in fiction, including the book, “Argo.” She will be in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections." In studio:



Then in our second hour, the 21st edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off this week. This year’s fest includes more than 325 shows. We talk with the event’s co-producers and two of the featured artists about what audiences can expect, the festival’s impact on the local community, and more. Our guests:

