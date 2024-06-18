© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on "Connections:" Tuesday, June 18, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 18, 2024 at 12:37 AM EDT
12:00: Jonna Mendez, former chief of disguise in the CIA

1:00: Previewing the 2024 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

Jonna Mendez was elevated to chief of disguise for the CIA during a career that took her to some of the world’s most dangerous places. She has often been compared to the character “Q” from the James Bond series. Mendez has told her stories in print – both in nonfiction and in fiction, including the book, “Argo.” She will be in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections." In studio:

  • Jonna Mendez, former chief of the disguise in the CIA

Then in our second hour, the 21st edition of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off this week. This year’s fest includes more than 325 shows. We talk with the event’s co-producers and two of the featured artists about what audiences can expect, the festival’s impact on the local community, and more. Our guests:

  • Marc Iacona, executive director and co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
  • John Nugent, co-producer of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival
  • Christie Dashiell, vocalist and composer for the Christie Dashiell Quartet
  • Joe Locke, vibraphonist 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

