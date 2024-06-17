© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 17, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:58 AM EDT
Ernest Lamour will take over as the new president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester on Jan. 29, 2023.
provided
/
YMCA of Greater Rochester
Ernest Lamour will take over as the new president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester on Jan. 29, 2023.

12:00: YMCA of Greater Rochester CEO Ernest Lamour

1:00: Discussing the podcast, "Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women"

We sit down with the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Ernest Lamour. Lamour took over the local Y's top position in January 2023 after leading a Y in New Jersey. He talks with us about his vision for the nonprofit, as well as its reach and impact in the Greater Rochester area. Our guests:

  • Ernest Lamour, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester
  • Pam Cowan, chief experience officer of the YMCA of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, who is responsible for patient safety? It’s a question that’s explored in an award-winning podcast called “Imminent Danger” from WNYC. Reporter Karen Shakerdge investigates how one OB-GYN was allowed to practice in multiple states despite having a track record of bad outcomes. Our guests discuss the podcast and we examine how doctors’ work is monitored. Our guests:

  • Karen Shakerdge, reporter for “Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women”
  • Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilensky, investigative data reporter for WNYC and Gothamist
  • Michelle Durham, family nurse practitioner
  • Susan Karten, attorney
  • Robert Oshel, Ph.D., malpractice and medical discipline issues expert at the Patient Safety Action Network
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
