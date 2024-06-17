Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 17, 2024

provided / YMCA of Greater Rochester Ernest Lamour will take over as the new president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester on Jan. 29, 2023.

12:00: YMCA of Greater Rochester CEO Ernest Lamour

1:00: Discussing the podcast, "Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women"

We sit down with the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester, Ernest Lamour. Lamour took over the local Y's top position in January 2023 after leading a Y in New Jersey. He talks with us about his vision for the nonprofit, as well as its reach and impact in the Greater Rochester area. Our guests:



Ernest Lamour, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Rochester

Pam Cowan, chief experience officer of the YMCA of Greater Rochester

Then in our second hour, who is responsible for patient safety? It’s a question that’s explored in an award-winning podcast called “Imminent Danger” from WNYC. Reporter Karen Shakerdge investigates how one OB-GYN was allowed to practice in multiple states despite having a track record of bad outcomes. Our guests discuss the podcast and we examine how doctors’ work is monitored. Our guests: