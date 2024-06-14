© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 14, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
A smiling man with red hair and a red mustache and beard. He is wearing a dark blazer, an American flag pin, a blue button-down shirt, and a red and blue striped tie. He is sitting in front of an American flag.
Provided
Assemblymember Josh Jensen

12:00: Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2024-2025 New York State budget

1:00: What have we learned -- or not learned -- from "The Truman Show," 25+ years later?

New York's lawmakers are continuing to weigh in on the new state budget. We continue our series of conversations with members of the local delegation. This hour, we sit down with Josh Jensen to discuss everything from Medicaid funding, to housing, to public safety, and more. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, more than a quarter of a century following its release, critics and viewers are still exploring lessons from the film "The Truman Show." Jim Carrey plays Truman Burbank, the star of the world's most popular reality show, "The Truman Show." The catch? He doesn't know that his whole life has been curated for the entertainment of a mass audience. This hour, we examine the film's themes and what they say about us as viewers and about society. Our guests:

  • Linda Moroney, lecturer at RIT, filmmaker, and film programmer
  • Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine
  • Todd Sodano, Ph.D., associate professor of television history, writing, and production at St. John Fisher University 
