Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 14, 2024

Provided Assemblymember Josh Jensen

12:00: Assemblymember Josh Jensen on the 2024-2025 New York State budget

1:00: What have we learned -- or not learned -- from "The Truman Show," 25+ years later?

New York's lawmakers are continuing to weigh in on the new state budget. We continue our series of conversations with members of the local delegation. This hour, we sit down with Josh Jensen to discuss everything from Medicaid funding, to housing, to public safety, and more. In studio:



Assemblymember Josh Jensen, District 134

Then in our second hour, more than a quarter of a century following its release, critics and viewers are still exploring lessons from the film "The Truman Show." Jim Carrey plays Truman Burbank, the star of the world's most popular reality show, "The Truman Show." The catch? He doesn't know that his whole life has been curated for the entertainment of a mass audience. This hour, we examine the film's themes and what they say about us as viewers and about society. Our guests: