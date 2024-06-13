© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 13, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 13, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT
A man with short brown hair, brown glasses, a blue suit coat, and blue and purple tie, smiling at the camera. He is in front of an American flag.
File photo
Assemblymember Harry Bronson

12:00: Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the 2024-2025 New York State budget

1:00: Drag performers on national trends and an upcoming performance in Rochester

Local state lawmakers are back from session in Albany. This week, we’re talking with a few of them about their takeaways from the state budget. Our guest this hour is Assemblymember Harry Bronson. He discusses the biggest wins, disappointments, and everything in between in the new budget. Our guest:

  • Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138

Then in our second hour, a growing number of U.S. states are attempting to regulate or ban drag shows. We talk with local drag performers about those trends, how the courts and the public are reacting, and we preview the upcoming "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" performance in Rochester. In studio:

  • Mrs. Kasia Davis, performer in "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" at Essex
  • Aggy Dune, host of "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" at Essex
  • Tim Evanicki, business partner for Drag Me to the Stage, which is presenting "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" at Essex
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
