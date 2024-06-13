Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 13, 2024

File photo Assemblymember Harry Bronson

12:00: Assemblymember Harry Bronson on the 2024-2025 New York State budget

1:00: Drag performers on national trends and an upcoming performance in Rochester

Local state lawmakers are back from session in Albany. This week, we’re talking with a few of them about their takeaways from the state budget. Our guest this hour is Assemblymember Harry Bronson. He discusses the biggest wins, disappointments, and everything in between in the new budget. Our guest:



Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138

Then in our second hour, a growing number of U.S. states are attempting to regulate or ban drag shows. We talk with local drag performers about those trends, how the courts and the public are reacting, and we preview the upcoming "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" performance in Rochester. In studio: