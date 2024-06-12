Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Provided New York State Assemblymember Stephen Hawley

12:00: Assemblymember Stephen Hawley on the 2024-2025 New York State budget

1:00: Michael Geraci, candidate for Rochester City Court Judge; Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137

In April, Assemblymember Stephen Hawley told the Orleans Hub that the new state budget is fiscally irresponsible. Pointing to funding for migrants and inadequate spending for public safety, Hawley said the budget has misplaced priorities. This hour, he shares his takeaways regarding those issues, plus housing, education, and more. Our guest:



Assemblymember Stephen Hawley, District 139

Then in our second hour, early voting begins in Monroe County on Saturday. This hour, we talk with two of the candidates some voters will see on their primary ballots. In our first half hour, we talk with Michael Geraci, candidate for Rochester City Court Judge. Then in our second half hour, we sit down with Demond Meeks, who is seeking re-election in the New York State Assembly. They discuss their backgrounds and experience, their priorities, and they answer our questions and yours. Our guests:

Michael Geraci, candidate for Rochester City Court Judge

Demond Meeks, candidate for New York State Assembly, District 137

*Note: Both candidates’ opponents did not respond to multiple invitations to join the program.