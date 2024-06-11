Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Provided Karen DeWitt

First hour: Longtime WXXI Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt on her storied career

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster on the band's new album, "Permanent Pleasure"

After 34 years of holding truth to power in Albany, WXXI and New York Public News Network Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt is retiring. Before she signs off on June 21, DeWitt joins us to discuss the biggest stories from her career, her favorite moments, and her observations from decades of covering Albany. Our guest:



Karen DeWitt, Capitol Bureau Chief for WXXI News and New York Public News Network

Then in our second hour, we bring you a special rebroadcast with Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster. The band released its fifth studio album, “Permanent Pleasure,” on May 17. We talk about the album, the songwriting process, the band’s upcoming tour, and more. Our guest: