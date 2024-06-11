© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 11, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT
A woman with short white hair wearing a grey turtleneck, black blazer, and back earrings and a necklace smiles at the camera
Provided
Karen DeWitt

First hour: Longtime WXXI Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt on her storied career

Second hour: Special rebroadcast — Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster on the band's new album, "Permanent Pleasure"

After 34 years of holding truth to power in Albany, WXXI and New York Public News Network Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt is retiring. Before she signs off on June 21, DeWitt joins us to discuss the biggest stories from her career, her favorite moments, and her observations from decades of covering Albany. Our guest:

  • Karen DeWitt, Capitol Bureau Chief for WXXI News and New York Public News Network

Then in our second hour, we bring you a special rebroadcast with Joywave lead singer Daniel Armbruster. The band released its fifth studio album, “Permanent Pleasure,” on May 17. We talk about the album, the songwriting process, the band’s upcoming tour, and more. Our guest:

  • Daniel Armbruster, lead singer of Joywave
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack