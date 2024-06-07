Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 7, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News Downtown Rochester.

First hour: How to support refugees who now call the Rochester/Finger Lakes region home

Second hour: What's on the big screen this summer?

The Rochester region is home to a growing number of refugees of all ages. Many have escaped death threats, war, extreme poverty, and other life-threatening situations. What kind of response do they receive when they arrive in our region? This hour, we discuss how local organizations are helping families start new lives. From jobs, to education, to finding belonging in the community, our guests help us understand their own experiences and those of their fellow refugees. We also discuss the kind of continued support families need and the policy changes they'd like to see.



Amal Abdi, co-chair of the local World Refugee Day committee, and CEO and nonprofit strategist at Empower Expertise Consulting LLC

Mary Andrecolich-Montesano Diaz, principal of Rochester International Academy

Getachew Beshir, director of the Refugee and Immigrant Employment Department at Catholic Charities and Community Services

Septimus Scott, co-chair of the local World Refugee Day committee, and founder of Greater New York Revitalization

Film industry insiders say they are concerned about the future of moviegoing. According to the Hollywood Reporter, box office revenues are plummeting as fans turn to streaming films from their own homes. Will a new slate of summer movies be enough to bring more people to theaters? This hour, we discuss the state of the industry and we preview what you can see on the big screen this summer. Our guests: