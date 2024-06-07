Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 7, 2024
First hour: How to support refugees who now call the Rochester/Finger Lakes region home
Second hour: What's on the big screen this summer?
The Rochester region is home to a growing number of refugees of all ages. Many have escaped death threats, war, extreme poverty, and other life-threatening situations. What kind of response do they receive when they arrive in our region? This hour, we discuss how local organizations are helping families start new lives. From jobs, to education, to finding belonging in the community, our guests help us understand their own experiences and those of their fellow refugees. We also discuss the kind of continued support families need and the policy changes they'd like to see.
- Amal Abdi, co-chair of the local World Refugee Day committee, and CEO and nonprofit strategist at Empower Expertise Consulting LLC
- Mary Andrecolich-Montesano Diaz, principal of Rochester International Academy
- Getachew Beshir, director of the Refugee and Immigrant Employment Department at Catholic Charities and Community Services
- Septimus Scott, co-chair of the local World Refugee Day committee, and founder of Greater New York Revitalization
Film industry insiders say they are concerned about the future of moviegoing. According to the Hollywood Reporter, box office revenues are plummeting as fans turn to streaming films from their own homes. Will a new slate of summer movies be enough to bring more people to theaters? This hour, we discuss the state of the industry and we preview what you can see on the big screen this summer. Our guests:
- Amy Adrion, Emmy nominated director and writer whose work has screened at the Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca Film Festivals and on national television; and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
- Adam Lubitow, programming director for the Anomaly Film Festival
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
- Matt Passantino, film critic for CITY Magazine